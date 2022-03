Image credit: Instagram

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is a biopic on King Prithviraj Chauhan, and it’s a period-historical film. Akshay’s fans are excited to watch him as Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen, and the teaser of the movie, which was released a few of weeks ago, had received a great response. Pritviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, and after multiple delays due to the pandemic, it is slated to release on 3rd June 2022.