Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle BTS makes fans…, will feature about...

Akshay Kumar’s post Akshay Kumar has been making headlines lately because of his film Welcome to the Jungle. On the occasion of Christmas, he gave fans a glimpse of the film’s star cast, where a massive lineup of 25 actors was seen. Here are the complete details.

More about Akshay Kumar For Akshay Kumar, 2025 turned out to be very special. Five of his films were released this year. Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 performed exceptionally well at the box office. With strong earnings, both films brought an end to the actor’s streak of back-to-back flops.

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle cast Welcome to the Jungle will feature an impressive team of 25 actors. While Housefull 5 had a cast of 18 artists, Akshay Kumar is set to bring an even bigger ensemble of 25 actors to theatres next year. After seeing this latest post, fans’ excitement has clearly doubled.

More about Welcome to the Jungle In the video shared by Akshay Kumar, he can be seen in two different looks. In one, he appears younger, while in the other he is seen in an older look. This makes it clear that his character will be quite interesting. Following this reveal, the buzz around Welcome to the Jungle has increased further.

Welcome to the Jungle starcast lineup Talking about the rest of the cast, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and Lara Dutta. Apart from them, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, and Krishna Abhishek are set to leave audiences laughing uncontrollably.

More about Welcome to the Jungle cast Not just that, the film also includes veterans like Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev, Mika Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Manoj Pahwa, Mukesh Tiwari, and Yashpal Sharma. Legendary actresses Supriya Karnik and Farida Jalal are also ready to impress audiences with their performances.

