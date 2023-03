Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bride-to-be Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday is all set to tie the knot with Ivor McCray. Alanna is an Instagram influencer with more than 1 million followers. After wedding bash, today, her mehendi ceremony is held at Sohail Khan's house. The bride-to-be looked pretty in a pastel blue lehenga with pink and yellow embellishments. She added the charm with cute flowers in her hair.