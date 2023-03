Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday

After pre-wedding bash and mehendi ceremony, today the sangeet ceremony of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray is taking place. She is Ananya Panday's cousin and a famous social media influencer. For the sangeet ceremony, Ananya Panday chose to dress up in a stunning silver lehenga with deep neck blouse. She kept her make simple and opted for only earrings as accessories. She looked pretty and how.