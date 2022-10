Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha sangeet and mehendi

After countless delays, myriad speculations by the media and a good amount of to and fro on the part of the couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally set to take their wedding vows and enter into a lifelong commitment of matrimony. The fag end of this month, September, is expected to kickstart the Ali Fazal Richa Chadha wedding celebrations, while reports are rife that the festivities will continue till the first week of October, with the ceremonies alternating between Delhi and Mumbai for the guests of both actors.