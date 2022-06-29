Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and more – London is filled with Bollywood and South stars; here's what they're up to
Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and more – London is filled with Bollywood and South stars; here's what they're up to
Everyone from Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun to Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar have suddenly made the capital of UK their base either for work or pleasure or both. Here's what they and others from the Indian film industry are currently up to in London...