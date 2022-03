Alia Bhatt

Fashion is everything for Bollywood divas. While their acting prowess does matter, Bollywood divas are also considered to be fashion icons. Well, most of them have perfected the art of staying in style forever. On that note, here is a look at Bollywood divas who made heads turn wearing sheer gowns. On top of the list is our favourite, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt. The actress looked ravishing in a black see-through gown with a deep neckline.