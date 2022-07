Image credit: google

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood stars are always in the limelight. Everything they say undergoes deep scrutiny. And well, there have been times when stars are badly trolled for making some laughable statements. Like, Varun Dhawan once compared his film Dilwale to Christopher Nolan's Inception. He was badly trolled for that. He had said, 'You’ve seen Inception? You understood it? You liked it? Then you will like Dilwale also! There is lot to our film. There is a plot, story and is logical and is a full on 2015 film which has lot of twists and turns.'