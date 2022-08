Alia Bhatt's 'don't like me, don't watch me' remark receives flak

Alia Bhatt is among the most sort after actresses in Bollywood. With each film, she has proved that she has lots of talent. Now, the actress is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. But ahead of the release, she has called for controversy. In an interview with Mid-day, she reacted to Boycott Culture and trolls. She stated that people should not watch her films if they don't like her. This has received severe backlash. Netizens are calling her 'arrogant'. On that note, here's looking at other controversies of Alia Bhatt.