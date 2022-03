Bollywood actresses spotted in the same outfits

Bollywood’s gorgeous ladies are usually spot on when it comes to acing the fashion game. Now, there’s one thing that supposedly a cardinal sin for some strange reason in the fashion world: Being spotted in the same outfit as another, and in everything that’s sexist, this rule seemingly applies only to female celebs. Well, it’s not always that everyone can coordinate with each other about what they’re wearing, which is why even our Bollywood actresses are sometimes caught flaunting the same outfits. Check out the instances that set off the sirens of the fashion police…