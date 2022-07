Bollywood beauties who continued filming during pregnancy

From Alia Bhatt to Kareen Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and more, here's a look at the list of Bollywood actresses who continued filling during their pregnancies. The mom-to-be's didn't let their professional life suffer and also aced at managing their personal life, something as delicate and sensitive as pregnancy. So, without further ado, we are here with a couple of actresses who went ahead with the shoot of their films while being pregnant.