Alia Bhatt's baby shower being planned

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The stars made the announcement on social media in the month of June. Their wedding was an intimate affair and only a handful of people from the industry were invited. Now, reports are doing the rounds of the internet that Alia Bhatt's baby shower is being planned. It was reported by Pinkvilla that Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning an all-girls baby shower for Alia by the end of this month. So who all are going to attend this baby shower? Here's the expected guest list.