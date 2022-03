Alia Bhatt defeats Deepika Padukone

Every celebrity holds a brand value and with that brand value, they try and gain more profit and become successful and rich each day. Right now Alia Bhatt is leading. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is slowly gaining the position to be a female superstar. Alia has defeated Deepika Padukone and superstar Salman Khan to become the most valued celebrity in 2021 as per the Duff & Phelps report. The actress holds the number 4 position on the list with an evaluation of $68.1 million. Well as her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also admits she is an overachiever in LIFE. Take a look at the list right here.