Image credit: Google

Alia Bhatt

Ormax Media recently shared the Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars list of January 2022. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor and other A-list actresses have made it to the list. Alia has beaten Katrina, Deepika, Priyanka and many other actresses to be at the top in the list. The Raazi actress has been in the news because of her upcoming films Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. So, currently she is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces in the Hindi film industry.