Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the OG queen, there is no one like Bebo. She is happy being or not being in the list as like she had said she is not a rat to be in the rat race. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hail paparazzi for their hard work; the actor says, 'We want to thank you for all the support' [Watch Video]