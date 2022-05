Image credit: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN stills from her and Ranbir Kapoor's pre and post-wedding bash

It's a month to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding already! Can you believe it? The lovebirds tied the knot this time last month and it was a hullabaloo all over the country. And recalling her special day, Alia Bhatt shared new still from her pre and post-wedding bash. Alia and Ranbir look head-over-heels in love with each other in the pictures and we cannot get enough of them.