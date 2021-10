Image credit: Instagram

B-Town divas who will dominate box office in 2021-22

Our B-Town divas are currently busy with multiple projects and as the cinema halls are reopening from October 22nd, we can't wait to see their dazzling avatar on the silver screen. Well, we share you the upcoming films of the top actresses of Bollywood, which show that they are going to dominate 2021-22. So, let's check out...