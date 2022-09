Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

No marriage is perfect not even that of Bollywood stars. Compromises, sacrifices and more are a part of every marriage. Here, we reveal that most annoying habits of top Bollywood stars that their respective partners have to deal with. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed the habits of each other that they have to tolerate. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he struggles to sleep at night next to Alia Bhatt as she moves diagonally in her sleep. He then has only one corner of the bed left for him. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt revealed that while she adores Ranbir Kapoor's silence as he is a good listener, she is sometimes annoyed as she wants him to respond.