Alia Bhatt gives a sneak peek of her London trip

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the star couple of Bollywood. They have been in London for the past couple of weeks and enjoying their time. The duo is joined by the actress's sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt also celebrated her birthday in London with her husband, sister, mother, and other friends. Photos from her birthday celebration left her fans and followers mesmerized. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress now dropped a glimpse of romantic dates ith her hubby Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheed Bhatt from London. As their daughter Raha Kapoor is missing, fans questioned her whereabouts. Scroll down to check out the photos