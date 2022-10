Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's latest maternity wear shoot

Alia Bhatt is currently in her third trimester and she can't wait to welcome her little bundle of joy with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has worked throughout her pregnancy, be it being busy with Brahmastra promotions to making public appearances. She has shared a few pictures of her latest maternity wear photoshoot and her pregnancy glow was quite visible. Take a look.