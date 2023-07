Alia Bhatt goes to work as Ranbir Kapoor jets off to London to surprise mom Neetu Singh on birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the IT couple of Bollywood. Both are currently for upcoming projects. Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releasing this month while Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The couple are occupied in their respective work. Recently Alia was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai and on the other hand Ranbir jets off to London for his mother’s birthday.