Image credit: YouTube

Alia Bhatt – Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. A few days ago, the trailer of the movie was released and today, the makers have launched the first song of the film titled Dholida. It’s a garba dance number, and Alia’s dance moves surely grab our attention. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for presenting his actresses in a larger-than-life set up, and he has given mostly all his actresses at least one iconic song of their career. So, today, let’s look at the list of actresses who got iconic songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies…