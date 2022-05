Alia Bhatt casually preps for Hollywood debut So, are you excited to watch Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot together for the first time?

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine these days, isn’t she? Everything is going just perfectly in her life, so, touchwood. Besides marrying the man of her dreams, Ranbir Kapoor, she’s got an enviable lineup of movies, including her impending Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman. Well, it seems like Alia Bhatt is already abroad to begin shooting for her Hollywood movie, and is currently indulging in some casual prep or simple R&R if you may, before diving headlong into it. Check out the actress’ latest pics below: