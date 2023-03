Alia Bhatt’s business

Alia Bhatt is not a successful Bollywood actress but she is a businesswoman too. The actress made her career in the industry starting with her debut film Student of the Year. over the period of time, she became a prominent actress appearing in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Dear Zindagi, and Gully Boy among others. After doing well in the film industry the 30-year-old actress stepped into the business world. She became an entrepreneur with her business clothing brands and started a production house too. Read on to know businesses that the actress owns or has invested money in.