Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt aka Rani is a born actress

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani everywhere. Rocky and Rani were at the musical evening which was attended by Sonu Nigam, Pritam and more celebs. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has an amazing album and each and every song has been grabbing the attention of everyone. From Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya, the songs are winning hearts and how! This evening, Alia's expressions grabbed everyone's attention.