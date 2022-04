Image credit: Google

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani breakup?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship has been in the news for the past couple of years. But, recently a source informed BollywoodLife the couple have parted ways. The source told us, Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening. Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility.”