Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was pretty good at academics. As per reports, she scored 70% in her 10th while 90% in her 12th. It was during Ok Jaanu promotions, she had said, 'I did different board of studies. I didn't get 95 percent in everything. I did this IB Board. Actually, in 10th and 11th, my marks were so bad that I decided that I'm going to do it to such a level that I will be able to get admission in good colleges. So, overall, my score on IB was 32 on 40 something which is equivalent to between 85 and 90 overall.'