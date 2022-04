Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding brought a lot of attention to Bollywood. The actress had once confessed that she has had a crush on RK since she was 11 years old. This leaves many wondering about the age gap between the two. Well, Ranbir Kapoor is 10 years older than Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actress is 29 years old while Ranbir Kapoor has turned 39. But this is not the first time that an actress has chosen a partner who is older than her. After all, age is just a number, isn't it? Scroll on to know other divas who paid no heed to age.