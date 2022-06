Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised one and all today by announcing that they are expecting their first child. Alia is pregnant but is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and she will also be promoting Brahmastra which is slated to release on 9th September 2022. Before Alia, many Bollywood and TV actresses worked during their pregnancy days and proved it's not a hurdle in their professional life.