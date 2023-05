Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt played the role of a sex worker in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She impressed the audience with her stellar performance and her dialect blending into the character. The film is a biographical drama based on the real life of Gangubai who is duped and sold to a brothel at a young age. However, she takes the control of that world and rules it. The film happened to be a blockbuster hit becoming one of the highest-grossing films.