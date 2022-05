Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood divas give festive fashion hacks

Tomorrow calls for double celebrations as it will be Eid al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya. If you are celebrating and do not yet know what to wear, fear not. We have compiled some fashion outfits worn by Bollywood Divas and you can easily take inspiration from them. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, here are actresses looking great as ever in traditional wear.