Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak, we all know. The diva is known to be very dedicated when it comes to her fitness regime. Not just yoga, Kareena Kapoor Khan also incorporates Pilates in her workout session. Her trailer Namrata Purohit had once revealed, 'We meet for Pilates around three-four times a week, sometimes more if she's in town. A typical Pilates session starts around 12 noon and lasts for 45 minutes. We work on full-body workouts with the Cadillac, ladder barrels and the jump board. The Reformer is her favourite thing in the world. Since there is potential for 500-600 different exercises on the machine, we are constantly experimenting and trying different footwork and challenges to keep things interesting. When she is travelling, she actually tells me that she's missing the class and has a craving for the Reformer.' Here's looking at other Bollywood divas who swear by Pilates to stay fit and healthy.