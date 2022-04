Alia Bhatt

Everything about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is making it to the headlines. Fans are gushing over the minutest details of their shaadi. From outfits to dance performances, fans are loving how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept their wedding a simple but fun affair. Amidst all of this, fans are also managed to notice Alia's mangalsutra and engagement ring. The Brahmastra actress made her mangalsutra special by adding the infinity or number 8 to her piece of jewelry. It is Ranbir's lucky number. Going by the diamond and all the customisation, one can easily derive that her mangalsutra would have come with a hefty price tag. On that note, here's a look at Bollywood divas and their expensive mangalsutras.