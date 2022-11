Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

​Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known to spend the Year end at Gstaad in Switzerland. It is their fave spot. The couple also love European destinations like Italy. With a couple of kids, Maldives is turning out to be favorite with them too. Kareena Kapoor Khan loves London like anything. Karisma Kapoor and she enjoy the vibe and shopping the city offers.