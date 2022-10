Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are one the true Bollywood BFFs, but their friendship hit a bump after the latter dated Kat's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir started working together for Brahmastra and fell for each other. Alia and Katrina were rarely spotted after this. They met at the Filmfare Awards 2019 and were seen hugging and kissing each other. The two will be seen sharing the screen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra. Also Read - Katrina Kaif RECALLS what she felt when she saw Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan trailer [Read deets]