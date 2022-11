Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt gets clicked with parents

The Kapoor and the Bhatts are on cloud nine ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl earlier this month. They have named their daughter Raha. On late Tuesday night, Alia got clicked with her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan and people were in awe of how Alia maintained her shape after delivering.