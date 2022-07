Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

We have often come across the reports that claim that Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan share cold shoulder with each other after few years of her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. But these are baseless rumours. In fact, on Koffee With Karan Junior Bachchan had revealed about the equation between the Saas bahu. He also said that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya are quite close to each other. He revealed how they speak about everything and he feels that his mother has easily moved into the space of being Aishwarya's confidant in the house.