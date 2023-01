Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second pregnancy news often grabs headlines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan every time is speculated of being pregnant when she steps out. But till ate the former Miss World hasn't yet commented on it as it's mere speculation. Also Read - Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra BREAKS SILENCE on film's comparison with Alia Bhatt's Raazi; here's what he has to say