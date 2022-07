Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress tied the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor in the month of April. Now, the two stars are moving towards parenthood. Ranbir and Alia had a pretty simple wedding by Bollywood standards but well, the handsome hunk made sure to get among the biggest diamond rings for his lady love. Alia recently posted a few pictures on her Instagram account and her wedding ring is clearly visible. The size of the diamond sure denotes that Ranbir spent a bomb to get the perfect ring for the love of his life. On that note, here's take a look at other Bollywood divas and their wedding/engagement rings.