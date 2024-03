Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the biggest animal lovers in the industry. The stunning diva owns seven dogs and two cats. Well, both the cats are Persian as per her social media stories. She also has five fish tanks filled with fish. The actress reportedly spends rs. 50,000-60,000 on her pet care.