Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

We all have pet peeves. Celebrities do too! Alia Bhatt who recently turned 30 revealed 30 facts about herself. In a video, she shared how she asks random questions to sister Shaheen, she got bored applying mehendi during he wedding, she eats lipstick and much more. She also revealed her pet peeve. Alia Bhatt shared that she gets annoyed when someone constantly keeps tapping on her shoulder to get her attention. That's annoying, we would agree! Here's looking at other top Bollywood celebrities and their biggest pet peeves.