Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and more join Karan Johar for dinner

Karan Johar is known to throw dinners and parties and it is a celebration and joyous reunion for various celebrities from Bollywood. And tonight as well, Karan Johar seemed to have hosted a dinner party for his friends. A fair few of the celebs joined the Koffee With Karan host for a scrumptious meal. Don't know about dinner but it certainly was a get-together of friends from the industry. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur amongst others were also spotted at Karan Johar's house.