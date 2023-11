Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles for the paparazzi

Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her birthday on 28th November. It is the same month as Raha was born. And today, on Shaheen's birthday, a cosy birthday dinner was organised which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and of course, Shaheen. They had a dinner at the Taj in the city were paps gathered around to click them. Animal star and the Jigra beauty did not pose for pics together but did wave at the paps.