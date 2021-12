Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul and more Bollywood couples we want to see get married in 2022

Well, every individual has that one special person in life with whom you just want to spend your entire life, grow old. And you name that person your soul mate. There are some couples in Bollywood who are together but yet to take their relationship one step ahead and that is getting married. We have listed on the 5 couples whom we wish to see as man and wife. Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are B- Town's most favourite and popular couple. The couple stops the list as it was RK who revealed that he would have been married by now of pandemic wouldn't have hit. So, it won't be a surprise to see the couple announcing their marriage date in the coming year.