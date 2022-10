Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor baby shower: The Brahmastra actress shared pics of the joyous occasion

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor held a baby shower on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2022. The actress is supposed to deliver her first child by the end of October 2022 but some are saying that it is going to be a December baby. It was a strictly family and friends only affair. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahani, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain attended the do. But Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the scene. Mahesh Bhatt looked happy as he is set to become a Nana for the first time. It said it is going to be the biggest challenge of his life. Take a look at the lovely pics...​