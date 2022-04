Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in action on the sets of their films

It has been a week since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married to each other in an intimate ceremony. And soon after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia were back to work as well. Recently, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Kalina airport heading to shoot for her next with Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for the shoot of Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. And now, BTS pictures of Alia and Ranbir from the shoot of their films are going viral.