Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be marrying at his Bandra home, Vastu. It seems families of both the stars agreed on it after a lot of deliberation. Earlier, they were contemplating a wedding at the Raj Kapoor bungalow in Chembur or the iconic RK Studio. The marriage will be a small affair with just families and close buddies. They are planning a big reception later at The Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Ranbir Kapoor's home is supposed to be very swanky. We cannot wait for the pictures.