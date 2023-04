Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor papped in the city

It has been a year since their wedding. Yes, time flies! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on 14th April 2022 in an intimate ceremony held at their home. A lot has changed since then. They are now parents to baby girl Raha. Today, on their wedding anniversary, the couple was papped in the city. They visited their new home that is still under construction and while exiting they greeted the media. Their PDA in front of paps got all the attention.