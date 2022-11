Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's KrishnaRaj bungalow looks beautiful in every frame

Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who recently embraced parenthood after their baby girl was born on November 6 are all set to move into KrishnaRaj bungalow. The beautiful abode was under renovation and reconstruction for a long time now. The bungalow is an 8-storey building wherein Neetu Kapoor will also shift with them. Alia and Ranbir have a separate room for their daughter that she could use once she grows up. Here is a look at some old pictures of KrishnaRaj that will make you feel classy.