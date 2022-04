Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at their pre-wedding ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday, 14 April 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Alia and the rest of the Kapoor and Bhatt Khaandaan have been sharing pictures from the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies of late and guess what? A couple of minutes ago, Alia shared some beautiful pictures from her and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony which was a celebration of love. Here's a candid and loved-up picture of the now Mr and Mrs. Kapoor.